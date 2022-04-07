Search

07 Apr 2022

Masters and County Championship get under way – Thursday’s sporting social

Masters and County Championship get under way – Thursday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 7.

Football

Sonny swung.

Gareth Bale celebrated Real Madrid’s victory over Chelsea.

Chelsea still had hope.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was pumping iron.

A big day for John Terry.

Jamie and Harry were in the Spanish capital.

Golf

Tom Watson took up his role as honorary starter for the first time as The Masters got under way.

Tiger Woods was back in action.

The Par 3 Contest was a family affair.

Jason Kokrak hit the first ace of the event.

Cricket

The county season started again.

Stephen Eskinazi scored the first hundred of the new season.

Virat Kohli was getting it done in the gym.

Formula One

Formula One drivers were delighted to return Down Under.

Mick Schumacher took to the waves.

Rugby League

Sonny Bill Williams was in the gym.

Darts

MVG was pleased to be in Leeds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media