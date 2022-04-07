Search

07 Apr 2022

Charlie Brown in line for first Cheltenham start against Portsmouth

Charlie Brown in line for first Cheltenham start against Portsmouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Cheltenham could hand a full debut to Charlie Brown as they welcome Portsmouth to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The forward joined from MK Dons in January but has been sidelined with a groin injury.

He made his debut as a late substitute in the 4-4 draw at Accrington last weekend.

Tottenham loanee Kion Etete (hip) is still out for Michael Duff’s men, as is Ben Williams (hamstring), while Conor Thomas is absent despite stepping up his comeback from a calf issue.

Portsmouth sit two places above their hosts in the table in 10th but are 12 points off a place in the play-offs.

Danny Cowley has no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to Cheltenham.

Kieron Freeman remains a doubt as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

Reeco Hackett (knee), meanwhile, is a long-term absentee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media