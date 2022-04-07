Search

07 Apr 2022

Stuart O’Keefe could return for Gillingham against Wycombe

Stuart O’Keefe could return for Gillingham against Wycombe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Gillingham could welcome back captain Stuart O’Keefe for their Sky Bet League One meeting with Wycombe.

Midfielder O’Keefe missed last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Sunderland due to a knee injury but, according to boss Neil Harris, has “a chance” of being involved.

Ben Reeves, who has been struggling with a calf issue recently, is expected to be in contention but Watford loanee Daniel Phillips is unlikely to feature.

Defenders Robbie McKenzie (thigh) and Harvey Lintott (hamstring) will be assessed, while Mustapha Carayol and Gerald Sithole are once again doubtful. Danny Lloyd and Alex MacDonald are out for the rest of the season.

Promotion-chasing Wycombe will assess defender Anthony Stewart ahead of the trip to Priestfield.

Stewart missed Tuesday’s thumping 4-1 win at Cambridge due to a leg injury but could return.

Should the 29-year-old once again miss out, Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth is likely to stick with an unchanged squad.

Midfielder David Wheeler and veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa are among the options if Ainsworth opts to freshen up his starting XI.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media