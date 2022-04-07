Search

07 Apr 2022

Liam Bridcutt could return for Lincoln against Wigan

07 Apr 2022 8:55 PM

Lincoln could have Liam Bridcutt and Brooke Norton-Cuffy back in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with promotion-chasing Wigan.

Captain Bridcutt missed the Imps’ midweek draw at Fleetwood due to a thigh issue suffered last weekend, while defender Norton-Cuffy also sat out that game.

Left-back Cohen Bramall is not expected to return from a hamstring injury.

Morgan Whittaker remains suspended following his straight red card in Lincoln’s 2-1 win at Charlton last Saturday.

Table-topping Wigan head to Sincil Bank without James McClean, Curtis Tilt and Tom Bayliss.

Winger McClean suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Bolton and may not play again this campaign.

Defender Tilt is definitely out for the remainder of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery, while on-loan Preston midfielder Bayliss has been absent for almost a month with a groin problem.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins, who was an unused substitute for the midweek win over Accrington after being out since December with a thigh injury, could retain his place in the Latics squad.

