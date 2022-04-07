Search

08 Apr 2022

Just being able to play at the Masters feels like a victory to Tiger Woods

Just being able to play at the Masters feels like a victory to Tiger Woods

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 Apr 2022 12:25 AM

Tiger Woods admitted just being able to play the Masters felt like a victory as he enjoyed the “electric” atmosphere generated by his return to Augusta National.

Woods carded an opening 71 to lie just three shots off the clubhouse lead held by Australian Cameron Smith, who is seeking to join Woods as the only players to win the Masters and Players Championship in the same year.

Asked if being able to compete was the equivalent to a victory after he suffered severe leg injuries in a car accident 14 months ago, Woods said: “Yes.”

Pressed as to why, the 46-year-old added: “If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it’s at now, the pictures… some of the guys (fellow players) know.

“They’ve seen the pictures and they’ve come over to the house and they’ve seen it. To see where I’ve been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception.

“I mean, the place was electric. I hadn’t played like this since ’19 when I won because in ’20 we had Covid and we had no one here, and I didn’t play last year. So to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel.”

Woods spent three months in a hospital bed following the single-vehicle accident on February 23 last year, when he was found to have been driving at almost twice the legal speed limit and hit a tree at approximately 75mph.

“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” he added.

“My team does. They’ve worked with me every single day. We haven’t taken a day off since I got out of the bed after those three months.

“Granted, some days are easier than others. Some days we push it pretty hard, and other days we don’t, but always doing something.”

Asked how he would recover for Friday’s second round, Woods added: “Lots of treatments. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media