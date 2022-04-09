Search

Goalless draw with Grimsby leaves Weymouth mired in relegation zone

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Weymouth were forced to share the spoils with Grimsby following a goalless draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

The result sees the Terras remain second from bottom in the Vanarama National League, while the Mariners stay seventh.

Jordan Maguire-Drew had an early chance from close range for Grimsby but Ross Fitzsimons made a good save and John McAtee also came close but his effort from inside of the penalty area flew wide.

Ben Greenwood had a good opportunity for the Terras just before half-time, but his shot smashed off a post.

Grimsby came close to finding the opener twice after the break, but Harry Clifton’s strike was blocked before Luke Waterfall’s header went wide of a post.

Andy Smith had another shout for the Mariners but his shot was cleared off the line by the Weymouth defence.

