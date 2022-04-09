Search

11 Apr 2022

Eastleigh pay the penalty as Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to comeback victory

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

A late Paul Mullin penalty saw Wrexham come from behind to beat Eastleigh 3-2.

The Spitfires took the lead twice in the game through Danny Whitehall but two second-half goals from Mullin rescued three points for the Red Dragons.

Whitehall put the Spitfires in front 26 minutes in, flicking home a low corner but Aaron Hayden quickly provided a response for Wrexham, heading in the equaliser just two minutes later.

The Spitfires retook the lead in the 65th minute when Ronan Silva’s shot hit a post, and Whitehall was able to smash home the rebound to earn his second of the game.

Mullin levelled the scores for Wrexham in the 78th minute before Eastleigh conceded a penalty in the final minutes of stoppage time, with Wrexham’s top-scorer stepping up to score from the spot.

