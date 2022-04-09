Joe Quigley nets winner for Chesterfield against Wealdstone

Chesterfield maintained their Vanarama National League play-off drive with a 2-1 win at Wealdstone.
The Spireites had an early chance when Liam Mandeville was played in on goal, but his heavy touch saw the ball run through to the keeper.
Chesterfield eventually broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Jamie Grimes crashed a half-volley into the top corner from a knockdown by Tom Denton.
Wealdstone were level seven minutes into the second half through Joshua Umerah, but substitute Joe Quigley won it for Chesterfield with 22 minutes left, slamming in a 20-yard drive for his first goal for the club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.