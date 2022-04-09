Search

11 Apr 2022

Joe Ironside nets penalty winner as Cambridge edge struggling Morecambe

Joe Ironside nets penalty winner as Cambridge edge struggling Morecambe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Morecambe remain in relegation trouble after suffering a narrow 2-1 League One defeat away to Cambridge.

After eight minutes, Sam Smith’s shot from James Brophy’s cross was saved by Trevor Carson.

Five minutes later, Carson foiled Joe Ironside’s close-range effort, again after good work by Brophy.

Morecambe could have gone ahead after 15 minutes, but Arthur Gnahoua shot wide from a narrow angle.

Liam Bennett made a fine double goal-line clearance to deny Cole Stockton and then Gnahoua.

The home side took the lead three minutes before the interval when Smith prodded home after Harvey Knibbs’ shot had been blocked by Jacob Bedeau.

The visitors had a chance to equalise on the hour when Adam Phillips’ through ball found Stockton, but Dimi Mitov saved the striker’s shot with his legs.

Stockton levelled for the Shrimps in spectacular fashion after 68 minutes, intercepting Sam Sherring’s clearance and volleying a superb strike past Mitov for his 25th goal of the season.

Three minutes later, Ironside restored Cambridge’s lead from the penalty spot with what proved to be the winner after Greg Leigh brought down Knibbs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media