Liam Sercombe goal earns Cheltenham victory over Portsmouth

Liam Sercombe’s second-half goal earned Cheltenham a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth.
The midfielder struck in the 76th minute to earn the Robins their first ever win over Pompey and end the visitors’ faint hopes of mounting a late play-off push.
Both teams had chances to take the lead before Sercombe’s strike, with both goalkeepers pulling off outstanding saves in the second period.
Cheltenham’s Owen Evans reacted superbly to turn Michael Jacobs’ effort over the bar shortly before Gavin Bazunu pulled off a brilliant diving stop to keep out Callum Wright’s 25-yard drive which had looked destined for the top right corner.
The hosts made the breakthrough three minutes later.
Kion Etete held the ball up and found Wright, who supplied Sercombe and he beat Bazunu.
Jacobs was denied by Evans again in the 84th minute to ensure Cheltenham stayed in the top half of the table.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.