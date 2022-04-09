Search

11 Apr 2022

Matty Warburton bags a brace as promotion-chasing Halifax beat Woking

Matty Warburton bags a brace as promotion-chasing Halifax beat Woking

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Matty Warburton scored twice as 10-man Halifax held their nerve to beat Woking 2-1 and strengthen their National League play-off hopes.

Warburton opened the scoring for the penalty spot in the 10th minute then doubled the Shaymen’s lead in the 62nd minute after being played through on goal.

But the home side had to be wary of the visitors with goalkeeper Sam Johnson pulling off an acrobatic save to deny Inih Effiong.

Woking pulled a goal back when Max Kretzschmar converted a 75th-minute penalty after Jess Debrah bundled Effiong over in the box, then the hosts had Martin Woods sent off for a late challenge.

Woking came desperately close to an equaliser deep into added time with Johnson once again called upon to stage a series of saves including one to deny Nicke Kabamba.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media