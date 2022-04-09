Steven Schumacher: Plymouth deprived of two points during goalless Burton draw

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher felt his side were deprived of two points in their quest for promotion after a goalless League One draw with Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

Argyle almost caught Albion cold in the first minute when skipper Joe Edwards’ header was scrambled away from the line by Burton captain John Brayford.

And Schumacher believes the ball crossed the line, saying: “I felt it shouldn’t have been a nil-nil. In the first minute we had a goal that should not have been disallowed.

“I have looked at it back at half-time and it looks like their player is in the goal and the ball comes backwards.

“James Wilson said that he was right there and saw it and our photographer says he thinks it is half a yard over the line.”

In difficult conditions and against a Burton side wounded by successive away defeats, the Plymouth boss acknowledged it had been a tough afternoon.

“That aside, it was a tough game,” he added. “A battle and a scrap which wasn’t great to watch but it’s another point on the board.”

Former Albion loanee Ryan Broom almost won it at the death with a headed chance but Schumacher felt it was always likely to come down to a set-piece to take all three points.

He said: “Broomy probably didn’t quite get enough on it and it was a comfortable save in the end for the keeper.

“Luke Jephcott’s chance was probably the best chance but he dragged it wide.

“The lads kept going and we did OK but we didn’t quite have that bit at the end today.

“We created a few half-chances. Today it was always going to be a set-play that was going to be our best opportunity to score but we couldn’t quite take one.”

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink shuffled his pack for the game and tried to give them something different to think about, lining up without a recognised striker in his starting XI.

And the Dutchman felt his side were solid as they earned their first clean sheet of the calendar year.

He said: “We looked solid and I think we were unlucky not to score.

“Harry (Chapman) was unlucky. The keeper got a little touch on it and Tom (Hamer) could not quite put it in – but overall, I’m very pleased and I take the point.

“The performance was very good and if we keep on performing like this we will win more games than we lose.

“We looked at them and looked at how we could hurt them. We wanted to do that with pace and it worked out really good.

“On their day Jonny (Smith) and Harry are a handful and they gave us something different. We wanted to give them an unexpected problem and it was OK.”

With leaders Wigan next up, Hasselbaink is now looking for some consistency of performance as the season draws to a close.

He added: “We need to become a team that produces this kind of performance regularly and that is the next challenge.

“Can we play with that intensity again and can we be brave when we have the ball to cause teams problems?”