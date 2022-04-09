Search

11 Apr 2022

Paul Warne feels emotional fatigue cost Rotherham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Rotherham manager Paul Warne feels emotional fatigue could have impacted his side as they lost ground in the automatic promotion race with a 1-0 loss against Charlton.

The Millers paraded the Papa John’s Trophy they won last weekend prior to the match but the ones in a jubilant mood come the final whistle were the Londoners.

Rotherham are now three points shy of the automatic berths they have held for so long this season in their bid to make a quickfire return to the Championship.

Warne said: “We just were not at our best. Whether it’s after the Lord Mayor’s show or emotional fatigue, I don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“I am not sure we deserved to lose but I don’t know if we did enough to win.

“I thought our first half performance was okay. We looked like we were going to nick a goal. I thought if we got one, we’d go on and win handsomely, but it wasn’t the case and it is happening a few too many times at home at the moment.

“After they conceded we didn’t play well enough to get back into it. Realistically we haven’t worked their ‘keeper enough.”

There were few chances in the first half with Ben Wiles coming closest for the home side with a volley from the edge of the box.

Charlton’s Conor Washington was denied at the other end by a last-ditch tackle from Ollie Rathbone.

The visitors took the lead on 55 minutes with George Dobson rifling home from the edge of the box following a neat team move.

It was then up to Rotherham to respond but they huffed and puffed without really threatening the visitor’s goal.

Only substitute Mickel Miller got a clear sight of goal but he fired over in a crowded box.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson said: “It was a goal worthy of winning any game but I am so pleased for him (Dobson) because he has been outstanding for me. He has deserved that.

“His overall performance in the game was brilliant. Since I took over he has been a mainstay in the team.

“They’re a good side with good players and threats all over the pitch. To come here and win 1-0 and with the manner of the performance was magnificent. We limited them to very little and I don’t think our goalkeeper has really made a save.

“We defended our box very well. We have limited them and had countless chances on the break. As an away performance, I am really pleased with that.

“If we stood up to their threat, I knew there would be opportunities.”

