Search

11 Apr 2022

Big wins and celebrations – Saturday’s sporting social

Big wins and celebrations – Saturday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 9.

Football

Chelsea ran riot at St Mary’s.

Gary Neville criticised United and praised Frank Lampard.

A big win for the Toffees.

Kalvin Phillips was delighted.

Rio caught up with an old friend.

Newcastle were still celebrating.

Jude Bellingham thanked the BVB fans.

Nathaniel Chalobah showed off his word skills.

Troy Deeney received support from Anthony Joshua.

Boxing

AJ was ready for the weekend.

Carl Froch has still got it.

 

Josh Warrington had faith in his football team.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at Albert Park.

Lando Norris celebrated his qualifying result.

Valtteri Bottas’ run of making 103 successive Q3 appearances ended.

Shot of the day?

Golf

Tiger Woods looked forward to round three at Augusta.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media