Promotion hopefuls Stockport sweep Southend aside in five-goal victory

Leaders Stockport swept past Southend 5-0 at Edgeley Park to keep themselves on course for promotion with a ninth straight Vanarama National League win.
Will Collar put County ahead in the 21st minute following a corner, with forward Myles Hippolyte swiftly adding a second from the edge of the box past the Shrimpers’ 18-year-old goalkeeper Andeng Ndi, who was making his league debut.
Scott Quigley saw his effort just before half-time ruled out by an offside flag, but Paddy Madden did make it 3-0 five minutes into the second half to score his 20th goal of the campaign.
Madden headed in a fourth just after the hour mark and substitute Andy Cannon added a late fifth with a free-kick to cap another impressive display from Stockport, who move back eight points clear of promotion chasers Wrexham.
