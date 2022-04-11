Search

12 Apr 2022

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

11 Apr 2022 2:55 AM

World number one Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title.

Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.

“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.

“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail. I love this place and if you’re going to choose a tournament to win it would be this.

“You don’t know how many chances you get to win, you don’t want to waste them and the human condition is to make things bigger than they are and you think it’s a lot bigger deal than it is.

“I don’t know what to say to be honest, I’m just really thankful to be in this position. I don’t think anything has sunk in. My head is still spinning.”

Scheffler was two shots off the lead following an opening 69 and opened up a record-equalling five-shot lead at halfway thanks to a brilliant 67 in testing conditions on Friday.

“Probably the first time the thought of winning popped into my mind was Friday in the afternoon after we got done,” the 25-year-old American said.

“I never really make it this far. I always dream of being here and competing. I can’t put into words what it means that I’ll be able to come back here for a lifetime, hopefully, and I can’t speak highly enough of this place.

“I can’t thank my family enough. My parents and my sisters have made so many sacrifices for me over the years, and we’ve all dreamed about just making it to this tournament, and it’s emotional just getting in the field.

“So to have the honour of winning the golf tournament is so special, and for them all to be here with us, and my wife’s family was here as well, that was a really special moment.”

