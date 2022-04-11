Search

12 Apr 2022

Kevin Sinfield says ‘inspirational’ Rob Burrow has changed attitudes towards MND

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Kevin Sinfield continues to be inspired by Rob Burrow and believes his former Leeds team-mate has “galvanised” the public perception of motor neurone disease.

The pair shared a dressing room at the Rhinos for nearly 15 years and returned to their old stomping ground of Headingley Stadium on Monday morning to celebrate the launch of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 14, 2023.

Burrow was diagnosed in December 2019 with MND, a degenerative condition affecting nerves in the brain and spinal cord, but Sinfield remains in awe at his close friend’s resolve and fighting spirit.

Sinfield told the PA news agency: “It’s been incredible what Rob has been able to do. It’s almost galvanised the UK. Everybody understands what MND is now because of Rob and a number of others.

“He’s been so brave and courageous, but inspirational is probably the word I’d use to describe him the most.

“People who were once ashamed of being diagnosed with MND, or found it difficult explaining what MND was, now aren’t. That’s such a change in people’s attitudes.

“We’ve got to help these people and Rob’s right at the forefront of that and whilst he’s willing to fight like he has, we’ll continue doing what we do.”

Sinfield raised more than £2million for the MND Association when in December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days – a nod to Burrow’s shirt number during a decorated playing career.

Next year’s marathon, the first to be staged in 20 years in Leeds, will have 7,777 places available and is set to feature an altogether new route that will start and finish at Headingley Stadium.

Sinfield, who appeared in 12 victorious finals alongside Burrow in a golden period in Leeds’ history, hopes the fundraising effort can accelerate plans to open a new MND Care Centre in Leeds.

Sinfield said: “It’s crazy that a city like Leeds doesn’t have a marathon and it should have one. The fact it’s going to be in Rob’s name is brilliant.

“He’ll be on that start line setting us off and I think (Burrow’s wife) Lindsey’s running and we’ll get as many former team-mates together and try to be hobble round.

“We just want to keep banging the drum. We need to find a cure, it’s a terrible disease and it’s been massively underfunded over the years. We’re just trying to turn that around and try and help.

“We’ve got to keep fighting. Every penny helps. We’d love to get the centre built in Leeds, the Rob Burrow Centre would be incredible.”

Burrow last week received his MBE at Windsor Castle in recognition of his services to rugby league and charity.

Sinfield added: “It was a really special day for him and the family. It’s brilliant recognition for what he did when he had a rugby shirt on but the last couple of years have been incredible with what he’s been able to do.

“I was delighted to see him in his suit and his shiny shoes last week. He scrubbed up well, didn’t he.”

Burrow won eight Super League titles as well as two in the Challenge Cup and three in the World Club Challenge in a 17-year career where he also represented England and Great Britain.

He said: “It is wonderful to see the marathon return to the streets of Leeds and I know it will be a fantastic occasion.

“Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful and I know that so much money will be raised by those taking part for so many great causes that are personal to each runner.”

