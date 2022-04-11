Burton set to be without Jonny Smith for home clash with leaders Wigan

Burton are set to be without Jonny Smith at home to Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan.

Smith suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s goalless draw with Plymouth and failed to reappear after the break.

Christian Saydee could deputise if Oumar Niasse is unavailable again after missing two games through what Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has described as “personal issues”.

Conor Shaughnessy misses out due to suspension with Burton seeking only a second win since mid-February.

Victory for Wigan would take them six points clear of their closest challengers, and Latics are set to be unchanged again.

Callum Lang and Will Keane provided the goals again in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Lincoln, a game which saw Max Power make his 150th league start for the club.

One more goal and Lang and Keane will have produced 40 between them this season.

James McClean (knee), Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) miss out again as Wigan attempt to make it nine games unbeaten.