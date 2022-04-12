Search

12 Apr 2022

Australian state Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australian state Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 2:25 AM

The Australian state of Victoria has been officially announced as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It will mark the first time a state or region has been awarded the Games, and the sixth time they have been staged in Australia.

Victoria emerged as favourite from a number of interested parties in Australia, and entered into a period of exclusivity with the Commonwealth Games Federation in February.

Sixteen sports, all of which are also part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, have been confirmed on the initial programme, with up to seven more set to be added before the end of the year.

The Victoria Games will be staged across several cities including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, with the opening ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne also hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games, which were considered to be among the most successful ever.

CGF president Dame Louise Martin said: “The Commonwealth Games Federation is absolutely delighted to award the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria.

“Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision that provides an exciting new blueprint for hosting our major multi-sport event.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media