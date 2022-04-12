Search

12 Apr 2022

On This Day in 2004: Brian Lara hits world-record 400 not out against England

On This Day in 2004: Brian Lara hits world-record 400 not out against England

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

West Indies great Brian Lara became the first man ever to score 400 runs in a Test match innings against England in Antigua on April 12, 2004.

Lara had seen his previous record of 375, set almost exactly a decade previously against England at the same venue, surpassed by Australian Matthew Hayden’s 380 in Perth in October 2003.

But Lara, then 34, wasted little time getting back on top, hitting a six to equal Hayden’s record in the fourth Test before sweeping Gareth Batty to the boundary to move to 384.

It made him the first batter to reclaim the record and, after reaching 400, he declared with his side on a mighty 751 for five.

The record – which still stands – was much needed after a poor series for both the Windies and Lara as captain and with the bat, and he said: “When I scored it before I didn’t know what to expect. This time it was very tiring but I’m here again.

“Matthew Hayden must have batted very well against Zimbabwe because it doesn’t matter who you are playing against, it’s very hard. It’s a great feeling, but it’s dampened by the series result.”

On achieving the record, Lara was greeted in the middle by Baldwin Spencer, the Prime Minister of Antigua, while the England team also offered their congratulations.

Then England captain Michael Vaughan said: “We all set out to achieve greatness, but he is a gifted, gifted player – throughout his innings we tested him with a few things but he was much better than us for those two days.

“He is one of the all-time great players, he has achieved something that has never been achieved before even with the amount of pressure he had on him before the start of this Test.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media