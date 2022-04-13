Search

14 Apr 2022

Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley misses Swindon game and rest of term with broken leg

Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley misses Swindon game and rest of term with broken leg

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley is out of Friday’s League Two clash with Swindon after breaking his leg.

An X-ray has revealed the 31-year-old, who walked off the pitch after sustaining his injury at Salford on Saturday, has fractured his left fibula and will not play again this season.

Oxley’s misfortune means Joe Cracknell, who replaced him at the weekend, is manager Simon Weaver’s only fit senior keeper.

Striker Calum Kavanagh also picked up an injury at Salford to join Jack Muldoon and Simon Power, as well as long-term absentees Josh Falkingham, Lewis Page, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards, on the sidelines.

Swindon forward Harry McKirdy could play some role for the play-off-chasing Robins at the EnviroVent Stadium.

McKirdy, Town’s leading scorer with 18 goals this term, has missed the last two games with a calf strain but head coach Ben Garner hinted the 25-year-old could be involved over the Easter weekend.

Left-back Joe Tomlinson should be good to go despite being forced off with cramp in last weekend’s defeat to Newport.

Midfielder Ben Gladwin returned from the bench against the Welsh side after a two-month absence with a hamstring injury and should be involved again, and defender Jake O’Brien is fit following illness.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media