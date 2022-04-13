Search

14 Apr 2022

Hartlepool’s Nicky Featherstone could return against Vale after being rested

Hartlepool’s Nicky Featherstone could return against Vale after being rested

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has hinted he could test the depth of his squad once again as promotion-chasing Port Vale head for the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday.

With his promoted side comfortable in mid-table, Lee opted to rest skipper Nicky Featherstone for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at League Two leaders Forest Green to run the rule over on-loan Burton midfielder Bryn Morris as he continued to work his way back from an ankle injury.

Featherstone, who was an unused substitute, could return against the Valiants, but the manager has suggested he could do something similar with 20-year-old defender Jake Hull, on loan from Rotherham, this weekend.

Striker Joe Grey was used only as a late replacement at the New Lawn Stadium and will hope for more action, while midfielder Luke Molyneux missed out with a shin injury and continues to be assessed.

Interim Vale boss Andy Crosby will hope for more of the same after seeing his side battle its way to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over lowly Oldham to retain their grip on an automatic promotion place.

The win, however, was secured at a cost with midfielder David Worrall limping off after just 30 minutes, and he is being assessed.

However, defender Chris Hussey returned from a back injury as a second-half substitute and will hope to play his part in a late-season push.

Jake Taylor and Dan Jones made the bench once again after returning to fitness, but were unused, while James Gibbons and Tom Pett did not and Tom Conlon is out for the season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media