Search

14 Apr 2022

Ruel Sotiriou hoping to start for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe

Ruel Sotiriou hoping to start for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Ruel Sotiriou is pushing hard to start Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Scunthorpe on Friday.

Sotiriou was named on the bench for the 1-0 defeat at Sutton because of a calf injury but came on for the last 22 minutes.

“I want Ruel on the pitch as much as possible but we just need to be careful with him,” boss Richie Wellens said.

Tom James is out for the season because of a knee injury but Alex Mitchell is expected to recover from a shin problem soon.

George Taft has been ruled out for Scunthorpe because of a stomach complaint.

It is suspected that Taft’s condition is linked to a hernia and while he has had an injection, he will not be available against Orient.

Mason O’Malley has been missing since mid-March because of a hamstring problem but has returned to training.

Luke Matheson is recovering from illness and could yet be involved in the Good Friday clash.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media