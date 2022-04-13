Ruel Sotiriou hoping to start for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe

Ruel Sotiriou is pushing hard to start Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Scunthorpe on Friday.
Sotiriou was named on the bench for the 1-0 defeat at Sutton because of a calf injury but came on for the last 22 minutes.
“I want Ruel on the pitch as much as possible but we just need to be careful with him,” boss Richie Wellens said.
Tom James is out for the season because of a knee injury but Alex Mitchell is expected to recover from a shin problem soon.
George Taft has been ruled out for Scunthorpe because of a stomach complaint.
It is suspected that Taft’s condition is linked to a hernia and while he has had an injection, he will not be available against Orient.
Mason O’Malley has been missing since mid-March because of a hamstring problem but has returned to training.
Luke Matheson is recovering from illness and could yet be involved in the Good Friday clash.
