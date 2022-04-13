Search

14 Apr 2022

Crewe start life after David Artell against AFC Wimbledon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Interim boss Alex Morris will begin his audition for the Crewe job on a permanent basis when fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon visit on Good Friday.

Morris was placed in charge until the end of the season this week following the dismissal of David Artell after relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed for the Railwaymen after defeat at Doncaster last time out.

Crewe’s 2-0 reverse at Doncaster did at least see Mikael Mandron (knee) and Billy Sass-Davies (calf) return to the starting line-up after recent lay-offs.

Zac Williams suffered an issue in the warm-up – having been set to start – and Morris will need to check on the fitness of the defender.

AFC Wimbledon are attempting to ensure they do not follow in Crewe’s footsteps by being consigned to life back in League Two.

New manager Mark Bowen has drawn his last two games but forward Zach Robinson had to be replaced in the stalemate with MK Dons on Saturday.

A hamstring issue forced Robinson off and he may not play again this season, which is also the case for Cheye Alexander (groin) and Aaron Pressley (hamstring).

Luke McCormick (ankle) and Sam Cosgrove (face) were used off the bench last weekend while long-serving defender Darius Charles – who has not made an appearance this season – officially confirmed his retirement in midweek.

News

