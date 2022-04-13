Stevenage without suspended forward Luke Norris for visit of Rochdale

Relegation-threatened Stevenage will be without forward Luke Norris for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two on Good Friday.

Norris scored in last weekend’s crucial 2-0 win at Colchester but also received his marching orders late on for a second bookable offence.

It is a blow for boss Steve Evans, who was parachuted in last month in an attempt to steer the Hertfordshire club away from the bottom two.

Elliott List and Jake Taylor were forced off against Colchester and will need to be assessed.

Rochdale were also in the relegation mire until two wins in three matches all but secured their divisional status.

Manager Robbie Stockdale is eager to avoid complacency and will be after another positive result after a 1-0 win over Walsall last time out.

Josh Andrews missed the victory due to illness but is back in training and Max Taylor (ankle) also took part in training this week.

The trip to Stevenage will come too soon for Taylor while Tahvon Campbell (broken foot) and James Ball (groin) remain long-term absentees.