Search

14 Apr 2022

Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

Fleetwood striker Ged Garner will miss Saturday’s visit of Oxford in League One amid fears his season is over.

Stephen Crainey said the hamstring injury Garner suffered in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington was a serious one and may bring an early end to the campaign for the 23-year-old, who has already missed two and a half months.

There is better news for Anthony Pilkington, who is expected to be fit after being withdrawn at half-time with a tight hamstring.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is suspended after his late red card last week, with Kieran O’Hara set to deputise.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has reported no new injuries ahead of the trip.

His side were boosted last week by the return of Cameron Brannagan in the 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland.

Sam Baldock (knee) and Marcus Browne (hamstring) are expected to miss out again.

Robinson’s side have lost three in a row to slip four points behind the play-off places.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media