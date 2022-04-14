Search

14 Apr 2022

On this day in 2014: Stefano Domenicali steps down as Ferrari boss

On this day in 2014: Stefano Domenicali steps down as Ferrari boss

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Stefano Domenicali resigned as team principal of Ferrari on this day in 2014 following a poor start to the Formula One season.

The Italian fell on his sword with the team he led struggling to compete with its rivals amid changes to regulations governing the sport.

Domenicali’s exit came in the wake of the Bahrain Grand Prix in which drivers Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen had finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

In announcing his departure, 48-year-old Domenicali said: “There are special moments that come along in everyone’s professional life when one needs courage to take difficult and very agonising decisions.

“It is time for a significant change. As the boss, I take responsibility, as I have always done, for our current situation.”

Domenicali had joined Ferrari as an administrator in 1991 before becoming team manager in 1996 and then sporting director six years later.

He succeeded Jean Todt at the head of the Formula One team in 2007 and was officially appointed team principal in 2008, winning the constructors’ championship at the end of his first season.

However, the drivers’ title was to elude Ferrari during the remainder of his reign, and indeed since with Raikkonen’s 2007 title representing the most recent success.

Felipe Massa went agonisingly close to depriving Lewis Hamilton of the world title in 2008 and Alonso saw Sebastian Vettel pip him in the final race in both 2010 and 2012.

Alonso also finished second behind the German in 2013, but he was a long way adrift and the Spaniard was widely considered to be out-performing the car he had been given.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media