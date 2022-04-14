Stephen McLaughlin among doubts for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield

Mansfield have injury concerns over a number of players ahead of Friday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.

Stephen McLaughlin felt a tight hamstring in last week’s 4-0 win over Scunthorpe.

He joined Rhys Oates (thigh) and Jamie Murphy (hamstring) in the treatment room, although all three could be fit to play.

Ollie Clarke and Kellan Gordon remain out while George Lapslie is suspended.

Sutton could again be without Ben Goodliffe and Will Randall, who missed last week’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient through injury.

Omar Bugiel will hope for a starting role after coming off the bench to impress in that fixture.

Ali Smith made his return from injury in that match, though Jon Barden was not in the squad despite a return to training.

Matt Gray’s side go into the game only two points off the play-off places, but with only one win in their last six away from home.