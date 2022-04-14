Search

14 Apr 2022

Olly Pendlebury recalled from loan spell ahead of Wycombe’s clash with Plymouth

Olly Pendlebury recalled from loan spell ahead of Wycombe’s clash with Plymouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Wycombe have recalled Olly Pendlebury from his loan spell to address an injury crisis in midfield ahead of their clash with Plymouth.

Pendlebury has been at Woking for the past six weeks but the Chairboys are short on options, with Josh Scowen, David Wheeler and Jack Young the only fit players in the position.

Curtis Thompson, Nick Freeman and Dominic Gape are in the treatment room to stretch boss Gareth Ainsworth’s resources.

To compound the problems in midfield, Lewis Wing begins a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Gillingham last Saturday.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher faces a careful balancing act with Ryan Hardie heading into the Easter programme.

The club’s top scorer has been out since sustaining a thigh injury against Ipswich on March 26.

It remains to be seen whether he will face Wycombe.

Jordon Garrick will continue to deputise up front if Hardie is ruled out once again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media