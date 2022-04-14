Search

14 Apr 2022

Mark Selby to face Jamie Jones in first round of World Snooker Championship

Mark Selby to face Jamie Jones in first round of World Snooker Championship

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Defending champion Mark Selby will take on Jamie Jones in the first round of the World Championship while Ronnie O’Sullivan faces a tricky opener against David Gilbert.

Selby collected his fourth world title last year by beating Shaun Murphy in the final but the Leicester potter has failed to lift a trophy this season and has opened up about his mental health struggles.

He will begin the defence of his crown in Sheffield on Saturday morning, when the tournament gets under way, against his Welsh opponent in a match that concludes in the evening.

O’Sullivan, currently top of the rankings, will start his quest to equal Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world titles by facing qualifier Gilbert, a semi-finalist at the Crucible three years ago.

Murphy has been handed an unenviable first-round match against former UK Championship winner Stephen Maguire while Hossein Vafaei, the first Iranian to qualify for the Crucible, takes on Judd Trump.

“I make my people happy and make them proud, they have someone in the snooker finals,” said Vafaei, the world number 19, after beating Lei Peifan in a final-frame shootout on Wednesday to qualify for the main draw.

Neil Robertson won the Masters in January and has been tipped by many to get his hands on a second world title this year, and the Australian, champion in 2010, faces Crucible debutant Ashley Hugill.

Kyren Wilson and Ding Junhui go head-to-head in the battle of two former finalists while ex-champions John Higgins and Mark Williams have been paired with Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Michael White respectively.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media