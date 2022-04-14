Cheltenham report no new injuries for visit of Gillingham

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff could stick with an unchanged starting XI for Friday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with Gillingham.
The mid-table Robins guaranteed safety with last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Portsmouth.
Duff said defender Ben Williams, who has a hamstring issue and has not featured since March 19, is his only injury absentee.
Midfielder Ellis Chapman and forward George Lloyd are among those pushing for recalls.
Gillingham will check on defender David Tutonda.
The left-back was forced off after just 11 minutes of last weekend’s draw with Wycombe after sustaining a knock to his knee.
Harvey Lintott, Gerald Sithole and Mustapha Carayol are not expected to return from ongoing injury issues, while Daniel Phillips (quad) will be assessed after missing the Gills’ last two games.
Alex MacDonald and Danny Lloyd remain sidelined with knee problems.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.