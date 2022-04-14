Search

14 Apr 2022

Levi Sutton not ready for Bradford return against Tranmere

Levi Sutton not ready for Bradford return against Tranmere

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Bradford will be without Levi Sutton for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

The 25-year-old has not been involved in City’s last three games after suffering from a hernia-type injury and Friday’s game could come too soon for the midfielder.

Striker Lee Angol made his return from injury in the Bantams’ 0-0 draw with Northampton last weekend and will be looking to feature once again.

Forward Tom Elliott is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Abo Eisa edges closer to contention.

Tranmere will travel to West Yorkshire without the suspended duo of Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald.

Midfielder Morris and defender MacDonald were both sent off in the 2-2 draw with Carlisle a fortnight ago and will continue to serve their suspensions.

Defender Tom Davies and winger Josh McPake both missed the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers through illness but should come back into contention.

Striker Paul Glatzel is out for the rest of the campaign.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media