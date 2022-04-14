Search

14 Apr 2022

Lee Tomlin unavailable as Walsall face Carlisle

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Lee Tomlin will continue to be missing for Walsall when they face Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

The 33-year-old striker suffered a groin injury in the Saddlers’ 2-0 loss to Leyton Orient earlier this month but boss Michael Flynn is hoping Tomlin’s season is not over yet.

Defender Rollin Menayese was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Rochdale at the weekend and will be hoping to come back into contention on Friday.

Fellow defender Zak Mills was also named on the bench last time out and will be hoping for some minutes.

Jamie Devitt remains out for Carlisle but he could return before the end of the season.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since the Blues’ 2-1 win over Northampton in March but has since stepped up his recovery and could be in contention to feature before the campaign comes to a close.

Midfielder Callum Guy is out with a knee injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Right-back Joel Senior is also absent.

