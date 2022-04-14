Search

Jordi Osei-Tutu and Ben Wiles hand Rotherham boost ahead of Ipswich clash

Rotherham have received a double injury boost as they try and get their faltering promotion bid back on track against Ipswich.

Jordi Osei-Tutu will return to training on Friday after scans on a foot injury came back clear, while Ben Wiles is also fit following recent knee trouble.

Will Grigg (hamstring) remains out for the season, while Angus MacDonald serves the final match of a three-game ban.

The Millers are desperate for a win as an alarming slide has seen them go from 10 points clear of MK Dons in third, to three points behind them and out of the top two.

Ipswich could have Kane Vincent-Young available.

The defender has returned to training this week after a recent injury and is due to be in the squad in South Yorkshire.

However, George Edmundson, Lee Evans, Kyle Edwards and Kayden Jackson are sidelined.

Ipswich could see their very faint hopes of reaching the play-offs extinguished with defeat.

