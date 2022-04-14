Search

14 Apr 2022

Leam Richardson has options ahead of Wigan’s match against Cambridge

Leam Richardson has options ahead of Wigan’s match against Cambridge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns ahead of Wigan’s Sky Bet League One match against Cambridge.

The Latics are unbeaten in their last nine league games as they aim to move a step closer to promotion with victory on Saturday.

Winger James McClean remains out with a knee injury while Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) are also sidelined.

Boss Richardson may look to change things after their goalless draw with Burton in midweek.

Cambridge will be without Sam Sherring for their trip to the DW Stadium.

The 21-year-old defender was substituted in the second half of their 2-1 win over Morecambe at the weekend with a groin issue and will miss out against the league leaders as he awaits a scan.

Fellow defender George Williams missed the win over Morecambe through injury but has since returned to training and should feature.

Midfielder Liam O’Neil may also return after overcoming a calf issue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media