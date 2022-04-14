Leam Richardson has options ahead of Wigan’s match against Cambridge

Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns ahead of Wigan’s Sky Bet League One match against Cambridge.
The Latics are unbeaten in their last nine league games as they aim to move a step closer to promotion with victory on Saturday.
Winger James McClean remains out with a knee injury while Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) are also sidelined.
Boss Richardson may look to change things after their goalless draw with Burton in midweek.
Cambridge will be without Sam Sherring for their trip to the DW Stadium.
The 21-year-old defender was substituted in the second half of their 2-1 win over Morecambe at the weekend with a groin issue and will miss out against the league leaders as he awaits a scan.
Fellow defender George Williams missed the win over Morecambe through injury but has since returned to training and should feature.
Midfielder Liam O’Neil may also return after overcoming a calf issue.
