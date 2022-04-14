Search

14 Apr 2022

Joe Grayson in line to start when Barrow face Forest Green

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Joe Grayson could keep his place in the starting line-up for Barrow when they face Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green.

The defender made his return from injury and was in the starting XI against Crawley at the weekend.

Kgosi Ntlhe is sidelined for the Bluebirds with a knee injury.

Barrow are currently 21st in League Two and have lost their last four league games.

Forest Green captain Jamille Matt could be checked as the team prepare to head to Cumbria.

The forward sustained a concussion against Hartlepool at the weekend and was forced off the pitch.

Ben Stevenson is also a doubt after missing the Pools clash with an injury sustained against Mansfield.

Matty Stevens is a long-term absentee after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

