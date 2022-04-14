Search

14 Apr 2022

Kyle Knoyle expected to be fit when Doncaster host Bolton

Kyle Knoyle expected to be fit when Doncaster host Bolton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Kyle Knoyle is expected to be available for Doncaster when Bolton visit the Eco-Power Stadium.

The right-back hobbled off in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Crewe because of cramp but will be fit to play on Good Friday.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey admitted a couple of unnamed players have sat out training this week and will be assessed, but Jordy Hiwula, Ben Jackson and Charlie Seaman are in contention.

Jon Taylor is sidelined by an ankle complaint, as are Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson, who will all miss the rest of the season.

Bolton will be able to call upon Declan John as the defender was passed fit after recovering from a tight hamstring he suffered in last weekend’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Dapo Afolayan was an unused substitute against the Owls but is in contention to return to playing after hamstring issues of his own.

Kyle Dempsey is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but Friday’s match might come too soon.

But Kieran Lee (heel) is unlikely to feature for the rest of the season, joining captain Ricardo Santos on the sidelines long-term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media