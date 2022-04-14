Search

14 Apr 2022

Brad Collins set to miss out for Barnsley against Swansea

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi looks set to be without goalkeeper Brad Collins for the trip to South Wales to face Swansea.

Collins suffered a shoulder injury during a 4-1 defeat at Millwall last weekend, being forced off midway through the first-half.

Jack Walton went on for Collins and is poised to start on Friday, but two of Asbaghi’s outfield players – Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow – are sidelined.

Barnsley, eight points adrift of Championship safety, will not be encouraged by the history books, as it is 48 years since they last won in Swansea.

Swansea will assess midfielder Flynn Downes, who has returned to full training after recovering from a knee injury.

Downes has missed the Swans’ last two matches and boss Russell Martin must decide whether to include him in both matches over the Easter period.

Martin has no new injury or suspension worries and will choose from a full-strength squad.

The Swans are unbeaten in their last five league games and are chasing a fourth straight win.

