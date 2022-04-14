Oldham could still be without Jack Stobbs against Northampton

Oldham could still be without Jack Stobbs for the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League Two on Good Friday.

The winger is progressing, but has not played since March 29, when he limped off the field with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Junior Luamba is also likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Manager Josh Sheridan will however be hoping to have Harrison McGahey and Tope Obadeyi available for the visit of the Cobblers.

Northampton duo Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki could feature if they come through training without any issues.

Koiki returned from a hamstring injury when he came on for the last 16 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Bradford on Saturday, with McWilliams an unused substitute following his recovery from heavy bone bruising on his knee.

Manager Jon Brady fears Paul Lewis will miss the rest of the season and Josh Eppiah will also need to be monitored closely as he continues to manage his back issues.

Lewis is awaiting the result of X-rays on a foot injury sustained in the tackle which led to his dismissal against Mansfield.