Search

15 Apr 2022

Darren Gough says Joe Root endured a lot of unfair criticism as England captain

Darren Gough says Joe Root endured a lot of unfair criticism as England captain

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Darren Gough believes Joe Root’s resignation as England captain has come after a lot of unjust criticism.

Root announced on Friday he would be stepping down after five years as skipper following a poor run of results.

England have won just one of their last 17 Test matches and lost series in Australia and the West Indies over the winter.

Yet while those statistics may be poor, former England paceman Gough feels it is unfair for people to blame results on a player who, on a personal level, has continued to perform exceptionally well.

Root, 31, led England in 64 Tests and oversaw 27 victories, both national records. He also scored 5,295 Test runs during his time in charge, more than any previous incumbent, as well as 14 centuries.

“I was surprised by the criticism,” said Gough, Yorkshire’s interim director of cricket, on the county’s website.

“I think you have to look deeper than that. With everything that has been going on in English cricket, I don’t think you can blame the captain.

“He’s had a lot of criticism. I think what probably hurt him – it’s come from a lot of guys who played the game and captained England as well, some of his closest mates.

“Unfortunately, we’re always looking for someone to blame.

“You have to have the players and you’re only as good as your players.

“Rather than criticise, you have to look at 27 Test wins. And the pressure he was under with the team he’s got around him, to still keep scoring hundreds in that period tells me that he’s got a strong character and he’s a great player.”

Root, who has played 117 Tests overall, will continue with the side as a specialist batsman.

England face Tests against New Zealand, India and South Africa this summer.

Prior to that, Gough hopes to see Root back in his county colours at Yorkshire.

He said: “With a bit of luck, I’d like to think we’d get him for two or three games before the Test series start.

“Whatever we get Joe Root for is a bonus. He loves playing for Yorkshire. We’ve kept in touch all winter and I can’t wait to get him back.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media