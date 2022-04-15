Search

15 Apr 2022

Southampton can call on Broja and Long for the visit of Arsenal

Southampton can call on Broja and Long for the visit of Arsenal

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Southampton will have forwards Armando Broja and Shane Long back in contention for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

On-loan Albania international Broja missed last weekend’s 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea as he was ineligible to face his parent club, while Long was absent due to an ankle issue.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Lyanco have returned to training following hamstring injuries and are closing in on first-team returns, while Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is monitoring “one or two smaller issues” in his squad.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will continue to be without a number of players while Alexandre Lacazette could also miss out for “private reasons”.

Thomas Partey (thigh) has had another assessment and Arteta admitted it was not looking positive in terms of his potential availability before the end of the season.

Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain on the long-term injured list.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Redmond, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Broja, Long.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Elneny, Nketiah, Azeez, Swanson, Hutchinson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media