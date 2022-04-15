Search

15 Apr 2022

Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat

Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Boreham Wood’s National League play-off hopes suffered a further dent following a 2-1 home defeat by rock-bottom Dover.

The visitors, who went into the game winless in 11, took the lead in the seventh minute when Will Evans brought down Michael Gyasi, who picked himself up to convert the resulting penalty.

But their joy was shortlived as Scott Boden levelled two minutes later, firing home from 12 yards after being found by Dennon Lewis.

The visitors regained the lead on the half-hour mark with an excellent finish from Koby Arthur.

Tyrone Marsh hit the post for Wood as they suffered just a second home league loss of the season which also extended their run without a win to nine games.

Wood are now seven points adrift of the play-offs but do have two games in hand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media