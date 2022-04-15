Search

Notts County hit back to hammer King’s Lynn

Play-off hopefuls Notts County came from behind to hammer King’s Lynn 4-1 in the National League.

County remained sixth in the table, while the Linnets stayed 21st and in the relegation zone.

King’s Lynn took the lead in the 11th minute when Cameron Hargreaves picked out Gold Omotayo and the forward slotted the ball past Vitezslav Jaros.

The home side pulled level in the 24th minute when Kyle Wootton stabbed home at the far post.

They then doubled their lead 15 minutes later when Callum Roberts found space on the edge of the box and fired the ball past Paul Jones.

Aaron Nemane scored his first goal for County on the hour mark, finding space down the left and curling the ball home.

The hosts then added a fourth in the 81st minute when Roberts had his shot saved but substitute Elisha Sam was able to score the rebound.

