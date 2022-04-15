Search

15 Apr 2022

Walsall beat Carlisle to mathematically secure their League Two safety

Walsall beat Carlisle to mathematically secure their League Two safety

15 Apr 2022

Walsall mathematically secured their League Two safety with a 1-0 win that left Carlisle still with work to do to ensure their own survival.

Jack Earing’s winner just before half-time ended a run of three straight defeats for Walsall, leaving Carlisle 10 points above the bottom two with four games remaining.

Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth made a fine early diving save to keep out Kristian Dennis’ low shot and later had to be alert to deny Omari Patrick.

The Saddlers’ first real chance came via a swift counter-attack as Emmanuel Osadebe teed up Tyrese Shade but his curler was straight at Carlisle keeper Mark Howard.

But Walsall led in first-half stoppage time as Howard produced a fine stop to prevent Dynel Simeu from turning into his own net only to be beaten by Earing’s deflected follow-up from the edge of the box.

Both teams created little after the break, Carlisle’s Tyrese Omotoye drilling over before Simeu headed a late chance wide.

