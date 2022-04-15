Derek Adams salutes Morecambe finishing after vital 3-2 win at Charlton

Derek Adams praised the clinical finishing of his Morecambe side after they injected fresh impetus into their survival fight with a 3-2 victory at Charlton.

It was the Shrimpers’ first away league win since November 20 and moved them three points clear of the League One bottom four.

Morecambe led 2-0 at the break after low finishes by the prolific Cole Stockton – his 26th goal in all competitions – and Arthur Gnahoua.

Charlton striker Jayden Stockley stabbed home from close range early in the second period but poor distribution by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray was punished by a venomous left-footed strike by Gnahoua just before the hour mark.

Chuks Aneke ensured a nerve-jangling finish for the Shrimpers, the Addicks substitute heading in Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross in the 81st minute.

But Morecambe held firm and Adams was delighted that his side had got on the front foot to force victory.

“It was a really good performance from us and a thoroughly deserved victory,” he said.

“We took the game to Charlton and caused them a lot of trouble. When you stop a side playing it frustrates them. We then got down the side of them and created some really good opportunities before we scored.

“It was a great finish from Cole Stockton. The other (first half) one from Arthur was very similar, cutbacks into the bottom corner.

“Arthur then scores an unbelievable goal into the top corner to make it 3-1.

“We were accomplished. The game plan and the team’s understanding of their roles was excellent. It’s the players who have to do it and to a man today they were top class.

“Coming away with three points has helped us to stay in the division.”

It is now back to back home losses for Charlton, who saw a penalty appeal for a challenge on George Dobson turned down by referee Marc Edwards in the second half.

Addicks manager Johnnie Jackson said: “It was a frustrating game – end to end and a lot of chances, too many for my liking for the opposition. They were pretty clinical in the moments they got their opportunities.

“I’m disappointed with the goals, they were avoidable. The third goal was really disappointing because we’d got ourselves back in the game and were really in the ascendancy. We gave them that goal and it deflated us.

“We had a little period in the first half where we lost our concentration and they exploited it. They scored two goals and when you’re two down it makes it difficult.

“It looked like we should have had a penalty, I haven’t seen it back. In real-time I thought it was.

“It was good to have the big man (Aneke) back. We know what impact he can make, especially from the bench. It’s important he stays fit and gives us that option.”