15 Apr 2022

Ten-man Bradford denied victory by Callum McManaman in draw with Tranmere

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Substitute Callum McManaman scored a late equaliser to earn Tranmere a 1-1 draw at 10-man Bradford and leave Bantams manager Mark Hughes still waiting for his first home win after five attempts.

Bradford, who played for more than an hour with 10 men after midfield player Elliot Watt was sent off for a second booking, were denied a win when McManaman equalised with a low drive just inside the far post.

Bradford dominated the early stages and deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute when Luke Hendrie crossed from the right and Jamie Walker, on loan from Hearts, flicked a smart header into the far corner of the net.

However, the Bantams suffered a blow in the 28th minute when Watt was sent off for a second yellow card in the space of three minutes, first for a foul on Elliott Nevitt and then on Lee O’Connor.

Walker came close to increasing Bradford’s lead, but was denied by a fine save from keeper Joe Murphy who turned his 20-yard shot over the bar.

Tranmere hit back strongly and Sam Foley headed narrowly over the bar before Josh Dacres-Cogley saw his header bounce inches wide of the post.

However, Murphy came to Tranmere’s rescue in first-half stoppage time when he turned Andy Cook’s goal-bound shot round the post for a corner.

Both sides went close in an evenly-contested second half with Murphy saving well from Yann Songo’o and home keeper Alex Bass keeping out a downward header from Peter Clarke.

McManaman levelled things up in the 89th minute to earn Tranmere a point.

