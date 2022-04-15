Search

15 Apr 2022

Joey Barton pleased to build Bristol Rovers momentum with narrow Salford win

Joey Barton pleased to build Bristol Rovers momentum with narrow Salford win

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Joey Barton hailed another important moment in Bristol Rovers’ promotion push after edging Sky Bet League Two play-off hopefuls Salford 1-0.

The Gas made it five home wins in a row as they saw off Gary Bowyer’s team at the Memorial Stadium, with Elliot Anderson’s 75th-minute effort enough to secure the win.

Barton was adamant after the match that it was always likely that there would be little between the sides, with the visitors unbeaten in their previous six away matches.

“We’re at that stage now where every matchday we’re talking about important moments and keeping momentum building,” said the manager, whose side are five points off the automatic promotion places with four games to play.

“I felt we deserved that win today. We were always aware it was going to be a really tight game due to how much improvement there has been in both camps.

“Ourselves and Salford are probably the two most improved sides from the first half of this season. We have slightly different styles of football, but they’ve made adjustments, as have we.

“Gary’s got them playing really well and they were on a decent run themselves. They’re looking to gate-crash the automatics or the play-offs picture. We knew it would be a tricky game and that it might be one goal that decided it.

“They’ve got similar players to us, who can open a door. That’s obviously what Elliot did on this occasion.

“You always feel you’ve got a chance with those sort of lads in your team.”

Rovers had to be patient, but Anderson’s drive inside Tom King’s near post was enough to get the job done.

Barton added that Leon Clarke felt his hamstring in the warm-up, leading to a late change to the starting XI.

Salford boss Bowyer, meanwhile, bemoaned his side’s second-half display after a result that leaves them two points outside the play-off positions.

“We came here to set our stall out and have a right good go at winning the game,” he said.

“I thought we started well. Matt Smith’s header was kept out by a good save from their goalkeeper.

“From the resulting corner, Ryan Watson has put the ball just wide when we might have gone ahead.

“After that, we had another couple of key moments and failed to capitalise, which you have to do in close matches.

“They then came into the game, as you’d expect with a wonderful crowd and the noise and atmosphere at this stadium.

“I didn’t think we started the second half at all well. I didn’t feel that we put them under enough pressure in the final third.

“We didn’t create enough and we didn’t get into good areas on enough occasions, which disappointed me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media