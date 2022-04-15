Search

15 Apr 2022

Danny Cowley likes Pompey’s ‘determination and resilience’ in win over Lincoln

Danny Cowley likes Pompey’s ‘determination and resilience’ in win over Lincoln

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hailed his side’s dramatic 3-2 win over former club Lincoln as ‘brilliant.’

Ronan Curtis came off the bench to snatch the Sky Bet League One points after Lincoln had fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2.

Cowley said after the Fratton Park success: “It was a brilliant win for us, even though we weren’t at our best.

“We’d expended a great deal of energy on Tuesday against Rotherham,  but we showed a lot of determination and resilience.

“We had a good way into the game with good control and unfortunately had to make an early substitution, and we seemed to lose our way a bit towards the end of the half.

“We had to change things tactically at half time, and I thought we came out with more purpose, playing more up the pitch and in their half.

“Then we go two up with the penalty and a superb free kick from Michael Jacobs.

“We didn’t make things easy for ourselves and let them back to two-all. We knew the last 20 minutes would be hard after the schedule we’ve had, and the way we then went on to win it was impressive.”

Pompey took the lead from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half when Liam Cullen caught Jacobs and Hirst drove the spot-kick low into the net.

It looked all over on 68 minutes when Jacobs curled a 25-yard free-kick into the far corner.

Lincoln pulled a goal back two minutes later, when Ted Bishop curled beyond Gavin Bazunu.

The visitors looked to have stolen an unlikely point 12 minutes from time as Jamie Robson’s cross was bundled over the line by substitute Ben House.

But Pompey won it eight minutes from time after Sean Raggett’s shot saw Jordan Wright fumble the ball into the path of Curtis, who rolled it into an empty net.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said: “It is a disappointing result, obviously, especially having come back from two down.

“Their goals were a bit of a kick in the teeth the way they came about. Michael Jacobs’ goal was outstanding and the third goal somewhat summed up our season in a small moment.

“I thought we were good in the transition and caused them all sorts of problems and the fact that their goalkeeper got man of the match says everything.

“We’ve had a good spell. At Wigan, the official didn’t help us, and was probably a big part of our downfall.

“Today, I fully expected them to stick at it and keep going for it.

“There were opportunities for us throughout the game, and we did well to come back to two-all – but for it to not quite happen again was frustrating.

“We’re not safe yet but we just need to maintain the level we played at today.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media