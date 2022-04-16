Search

16 Apr 2022

Jordan Gabriel set to miss Blackpool’s clash with Birmingham

Jordan Gabriel set to miss Blackpool’s clash with Birmingham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Blackpool are likely to be without Jordan Gabriel when Birmingham visit Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday.

The defender was withdrawn before half-time in Good Friday’s defeat at West Brom with a suspected recurrence of a hamstring injury and seems set to be sidelined.

Fellow defender Richard Keogh was a late withdrawal because of illness in the 2-1 loss at the Hawthorns, where midfielder Charlie Kirk was absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Luke Garbutt is a doubt after not training last week due to illness while this game comes too soon for Dan Grimshaw (concussion), with Kevin Stewart (quad) and Dujon Sterling (ankle) longer-term absentees.

Birmingham could include Nico Gordon from the off.

The defender hobbled off in the final quarter of an hour in the 4-2 defeat at home to Coventry but Blues head coach Lee Bowyer revealed the teenager was just suffering with cramp.

With the short turnaround in fixtures and his side throwing away a two-goal lead against the Sky Blues, Bowyer could elect to shake up his XI although Zach Jeacock is set to continue in goal, with Neil Etheridge missing out because of a concussion he sustained against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Defender George Friend (knee) and Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong (hamstring) remain sidelined.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media