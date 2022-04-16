Search

16 Apr 2022

Steve Morison could make changes for Luton clash after criticising his side

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 11:55 AM

Cardiff manager Steve Morison might shake up his XI for the visit of Luton on Easter Monday after being deeply unimpressed with their first-half performance at Hull.

Morison labelled his side’s first 45 minutes on Good Friday as “horrendous”, with Mark McGuinness hooked at half-time after being at fault for the Tigers’ opener.

The defender will probably make way but midfielders Tommy Doyle and Rubin Colwill are pushing for starting berths after impressing off the bench at the MKM Stadium.

Defender Sean Morrison is a long-term absentee for the Bluebirds and is sidelined for the rest of the season but there are no new injuries concerns for Morison to contend with.

Luton will be without captain Sonny Bradley due to suspension.

The centre-back was given his marching orders in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday and, because he received two bookings, the Hatters cannot appeal the ban.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) and Henri Lansbury (neck) are likely to miss out again while Gabe Osho has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are also sidelined.

